Nationwide Recall Issued For Hand Sanitizers, Cleansers, Skin Protectants, Deodorant

This action follows testing that flagged potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia complex, a group of bacteria that can cause serious, even life-threatening infections in people with weakened immune systems.

DermaRite Industries made the new, voluntary recall on Wednesday, Aug. 27. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced the new recall on Thursday, Aug. 28.

DermaRite said it is acting out of an abundance of caution after potential microbial contamination was identified. The affected products were distributed across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Burkholderia cepacia complex poses the greatest risk to immunocompromised users or those caring for them. Healthy people might experience local skin infections if exposed, but in vulnerable individuals the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and lead to life-threatening sepsis.

Impacted DermaRite lines include:

Gel Rite and Hand E Foam hand sanitizers

DermaKleen and KleenFoam hand soaps and cleansers

4-N-1 wash cream; DermaCerin, Lantiseptic, PeriGuard, Renew (Dimethicone, Periprotect, Skin Repair) and other skin protectants

DermaFungal antifungal cream; DermaMed skin protectant; DermaSarra external analgesic

UltraSure antiperspirant and deodorant

To view product labels, check this page on the FDA website.

The full list of products involved in the DermaRite products earlier this month can also be viewed on the FDA’s website here.

What you should do:

Stop using the recalled lots immediately and set them aside.

Check product names and lot numbers against the FDA recall notice or DermaRite’s website to confirm if your items are affected.

Consumers with questions can contact the recall coordinator, Sedgwick, at 888-943-5190 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern) or email dermarite5186@sedgwick.com.

If you’ve used these products and have symptoms of infection, or care for someone who is immunocompromised, contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

DermaRite has instructed distributors and facilities to examine inventory and destroy affected products according to their standard procedures.

