Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The 58-year-old restaurateur and reality TV star shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 30, thanking his dermatology team for swift care and confirming the growth was removed.

He wrote: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund……”

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer and starts in the skin’s basal cells, the deepest layer of the epidermis.

It often appears as a small, pearly or flesh-colored bump that may grow slowly, bleed easily, crust or scab, or linger as a sore that does not heal and can be mistaken for a mole.

Doctors classify it in several forms, including nodular (a raised, shiny bump), superficial (a flat, scaly patch), and infiltrating (a deeper, more invasive type). Diagnosis is confirmed with a skin biopsy.

Excess ultraviolet exposure from the sun or tanning beds is the leading cause. Higher risk is linked to fair skin, blonde or red hair, blue or green eyes, a history of sunburns, and a family history of skin cancer.

Prognosis is generally excellent when detected early, with surgical excision the most common treatment. Other options can include cryotherapy, topical medications, or radiation therapy, and patients are typically advised to have regular skin checks.

Prevention starts with daily sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher, protective clothing like hats and sunglasses, and limiting midday sun between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ramsay was born in Johnstone, Scotland, and raised near Stratford-upon-Avon before rising to fame with the 1999 TV miniseries Boiling Point. He built a global restaurant group that has amassed multiple Michelin stars, including his flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London.

He became a household name through Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Next Level Chef in the US.

He has been married to Tana Ramsay since 1996, and they have six children, including daughter Tilly, an English television host, cook and social media influencer.

