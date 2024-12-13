Thomas "Tommy" Edward Lowell IV, who lived in East Windsor and Bristol before moving to Avon, where he was a high school junior, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9. His family wrote in his obituary on the Vincent Funeral Home website that he was known for his quick wit, love of silly jokes, and devotion to his cats, Milo and Ollie.

“Whether sharing a silly joke, surprising his family with a harmless prank, or singing in the school choir, Tommy brought joy to those around him,” his obituary said. He was also passionate about studying Latin and thrived in a community of friends who admired his enthusiasm for the subject.

"Words cannot describe what we're feeling," his mother, Ericka Lowell, posted on Facebook.

To ease the financial burden of his funeral, a family friend created a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $13,400, far exceeding its original $5,500 goal.

“This is so incredibly hard for me to write,” family friend Shalousie Rising wrote in the fundraiser. “Ericka and Tom Lowell have lost their son Tommy. As it was so unexpected to lose such a young bright light, I am asking for help to ease their funeral expenses.”

Tommy’s funeral is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16, at Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. A visitation will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life at 5 p.m.

In addition to his parents, Tommy is survived by his grandparents, Thomas and Francine Lowell of Broad Brook and Victoria and Jacquelyn Liu of Avon and Southington, along with loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

