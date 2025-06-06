Teen Nearly Hits Trooper In Ashford, Leads Police On High-Speed Chase: Cops

Matthew Wall, 18, of Coventry, was arrested Thursday evening, June 5, and charged with multiple felonies, Connecticut State Police said.

The arrest stems from a March 16 incident on Route 89 in Ashford. Troopers were investigating a crash site when a truck nearly hit a trooper and one of the drivers in the wreck, authorities said. Officials said the two people would have been seriously hurt if he had made contact.

After the near miss, the pickup merged onto I-84 west. A trooper spotted the truck near exit 70 and tried to pull it over, but it refused to stop.

A trooper identified Wall as the driver and called off the chase, State Police said. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Willimantic police caught him this week.

Wall is charged with reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, improper passing, violation of traffic control signals, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to maintain proper lane, and failure to use turn signals, State Police said.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond, authorities added.

