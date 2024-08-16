Support Pours In For Family Of Swimming Pool Company Van Driver Killed In Willington Crash

The effort came following a crash in Tolland County on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when two vehicles collided on Route 32 (River Road) in the town of Willington near the intersection with Battye Road, according to Connecticut State Police.

Willington resident Fred Viets, who had been driving a Ram van owned by Vernon-based Juliano's Pools, LLC, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Following Viets' death, those who knew him are making sure his family receives the help they need to pay for his funeral expenses. This support has come in the form of a GoFundMe page that has already raised $6,000 as of Friday, Aug. 16.

The fundraiser has an ultimate goal of $12,000. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"Any assistance you could offer would be appreciated and most helpful," wrote Viets' wife, Cynthia, on the fundraiser page.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ashford-Willington and receive free news updates.