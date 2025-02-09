Rib Fracture, Head Injury: Friends Recover After Serious Pomfret Weekend Crash, Campaign Says

According to Connecticut State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 169 and Route 101 in Pomfret late Friday night, Feb. 8.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Tharun Vadlamudi identified the victims as Vamsi Krishna and Prathap,

Krishna suffered multiple rib fractures and a head injury, requiring immediate and ongoing medical attention, the campaign says. Prathap sustained a broken left arm, minor bone fractures, cuts, and other injuries.

"The road to recovery for both of them is going to be challenging and costly," Vadlamudi writes. "This unexpected incident has left them with significant injuries and medical expenses that they are currently unable to manage due to their status as OPT students with limited financial resources.

As of Sunday, Feb. 9, more than $10,500 had been raised.

"As they focus on healing, the medical bills are beginning to pile up, along with their need for basic necessities and ongoing care, especially since they are far from home and handling this crisis mostly on their own. They are facing a tough situation without the ability to work and earn due to their injuries and student statuses."

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ashford-Willington and receive free news updates.