These New Haven County Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Those who earned this title join more than 16,000 other students across the country also named as semifinalists after earning high marks on the Preliminary SAT during their junior year.

Each semifinalist must fulfill requirements to advance to the finalist level, including submitting an application including information about their academic record, school and extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, work, honors, and awards.

The semi-finalists in Connecticut are:

AVON

Avon High School

Tucker H. Beard,

Jingrui Hu,

Sreetama Kushari,

Benjamin Pourkavoos,

BERLIN

Berlin High School

Max Ding,

Andrew Feldman,

BETHEL

Beth High School

Chiranjeevi Akkili

CHESHIRE

Cheshire High School

Malakhi Beyah

DANBURY

Wooster School

Anselm Juan

DARIEN

Darien High School

Nathan R. Camporeale

John M. Lazzara,

Kiley C. Liddell,

Aarohan S. Mehta,

Lucas J. Prince,

Rajiv Pujara,

Natalie A. Roche,

Charlotte West,

Lauren N. Zhang,

EAST HARTFORD

Connecticut International Baccalaureate Academy

Jayden L. Lin

EAST LYME

East Lyme High School

Eric Yang,

Albert A. Zhu

FAIRFIELD

Fairfield College Preparatory School

Franco Arduino,

Andrew Kopchick,

Samik Soi,

Daniel Tristine,

Fairfield Ludlowe High School

Lucas Weaver,

Caitlyn Yang,

Fairfield Warde High School

Julia Zagar,

FARMINGTON

Farmington High School

Dylan Dai,

Jimmy Dong,

Caleb J. Evans,

Parker C. Hodgman,

Rithvik Satyavarapu,

Lehit Chowdary Thalapaneni,

Miss Porter's School

Wei Li

GLASTONBURY

Glastonbury High School

Rishi Boggavarapu,

Spencer Danese,

Kate Qian,

Luke Smith,

Ilakkiya Tamilarasu,

GREENWICH

Brunswick Schoo

Oliver G. Nash,

Covenant of the Sacred Heart

Julia K. Stiker,

Greenwich Academy

Sophie Calise,

Rena Georgakopoulos-Ueta,

Emily Hall

Greenwich Country Day School

Penelope Hentsch-Cowles,

Imran Iftikar,

Declan O'Keeffe,

Harrison Servedio,

Greenwich High School

Henry Cullen,

Calvin Donat,

Thomas Erensen,

John Howes,

YeonWoo Kook,

Ashley Malkin,

Luke Mendelsohn,

Justin Qu,

Naomi Rosell,

Lauren Rutkoske,

Austin Sciulla,

Michelle Weissler,

GUILFORD

Guilford High School

Kevin Smith,

HAMDEN

Hamden High School

Zayed Elahee,

Hamden Hall Country Day School

Alexander Yi,

HEBRON

Rham High School

Trevor Hooker

KENT

Kent School

Edward Lilly,

Zhidong Zhang,

LAKEVILLE

The Hotchkiss School

Elizabeth M. Abelow,

Emily E. Grimm,

Qingyuan Hu,

Evan Y. Huang,

Jingxuan Lin,

Maadhavan Prasanna,

Yixi Zou,

MADISON

Daniel Hand High School

Cora E. Davia,

Jeffrey H. Liang,

MIDDLETOWN

Xavier High School

Benjamin Curiel,

Owen Jones,

Milford Academy of our Lady of Mercy at Lauralton Hall

Caroline Gouley,

Monroe Masuk High School

Shivani Anand,

Sawyer A. Judge

NEW CANAAN

New Canaan High School

Eric Huang,

William M. Merritt,

Thomas N. Pisant,

Tedrah G. Smedley,

Daniel J. Yoo,

Alexander Yuan,

St. Luke's School

Laurel Aronian,

Lena Olbrys,

Rydan Olson,

New Haven Hopkins School

Jeet Bhatnagar,

Christina Cao,

Sylvia E. Covaci,

William A. Davitt,

Kathleen Driscoll,

Henry A. Foushee,

Theodore Friedman,

Sarah Galvani-Townsend,

Yuki M. Heeger,

Nathaniel B. Huang,

Sean D. Kelly,

Ethan Liu,

James Liu,

Steven McDonald,

Kaitlyn Miller,

Lucas Scheps,

Alexander Skula,

Colten M. Trepp,

Kyle Zhang,

NEW MILFORD

Canterbury School

Seoin Choi,

NORWALK

Center For Global Studies

Theodore A. Beaven,

Bennett M. Schindelman,

Evan L. Waters,

Brien McMahon High School

Alexandria C. Adam,

OLD LYME

OLD LYME High School

Christopher B. Gibbons,

Thomas H. Kabel,

Pawcatuck Stonington High School

Alexander Moore,

POMFRET

Pomfret School

Yuna Cho,

REDDING

Joel Barlow High School

Cade R. Fravel,

Angela L. Humphrey,

RIDGEFIELD

Ridgefield High School

Carter S. Brown,

William H. Carter,

Pranati R. Sathyagal,

Catherine S. Thompson,

William H. Trotman,

Elijah S. Yurkovsky,

SANDY HOOK

Newtown High School

Sadie Baimel,

Aadit Jerfy,

SHELTON

Shelton High School

Mark I. Gebuza,

Sathwika Nadella,

SIMSBURY

Simsbury High School

Eli Gold,

Rafaella Rosadio,

Raymond Zhang,

Ethel Walker School

Yumeng Wang,

SOUTH WINDSOR

South Windsor High School

Meera Kannan,

Roger Mao,

Akshaj Nadimpalli,

Jeremy Shiju,

STAMFORD

Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy of Connecticut

Maxim Ferits,

King School

Jaipal Dohil,

Parker Hayashi,

Cardinal Kung Academy

Philip Fieler,

Adela Horsting,

Westhill High School

Malhotra, Rhea V.

STORRS

Edwin O. Smith High School

Ian Barclay,

Hudson Shi,

Marika Solomon Marcy,

SUFFIELD

Suffield Academy

Abigail Quinby,

TRUMBULL

Homeschool/Online School

Carol Hughes,

Trumble High School

Luke G. Simon,

Richard A. Xiong,

WALLINGFORD

Choate Rosemary Hall

Emma C. Bowles,

James W. Denison,

Sarina D. Fernandez-Grinshpun,

Nilan Kathir,

Peisong Li,

Celeste M. Shattuck,

Alexander C. Wang,

Jingyuan Zhang,

Mark T. Sheehan High School

Espen A. Fenstad,

WATERFORD

Waterford High School

Dennis Du,

Ian Li,

WATERTOWN

The Taft School

Fiona Chou,

Kevin Jin,

Matthew Romero,

WEST HARTFORD

Conrad High School

Meghan K. Jo,

Jason T. Nguyen,

Gavin P. Smith,

Hall High School

Sarah Granquist,

Eric Lu,

Gavin Walker,

Kingswood — Oxford School

Sophie Chen,

Yue Huang,

Amy Wang,

WESTON

West High School

Benjamin Doolittle,

Arman Hill,

Jayaditya Rajan,

Christian Seoane,

WESTPORT

Greens Farms Academy

Serra Nalbantoglu,

Beatrice Schlein,

Pierrepont School

Chayce Marshall,

Staples High School

William Boberski,

Kendra Cheng,

Alexander Esser,

Anna Ji,

Angelina Matra,

Carolina Proctor,

Andrew Rebello,

Samuel Rossoni,

Megan Sargent,

Alexander Sod,

Jackson Tracey,

Ryan Tzou,

WILTON

Wilton High School

Isaac D. Downs,

Robert J. Eskenazi,

Hannah L. Hsu,

Caleb S. Sharp,

Zheng, Annabelle X.

WINDSOR

The Loomis Chaffee School

Andrew Addo,

Bryan Chung,

Artem Gagushin,

Michaela Howe,

Daniel Jiang,

Kenneth Lee,

Lucia Zhang,

Oliver Zhang,

Eric Zhou,

WOODBRIDGE

Amity Regional High School

Advaith B. Nair,

Ian P. Stoltenberg,

Wang, Benjamin B.

WOODBURY

Nonnewaug High School

Micah Tracht,

Luke Vitalis,

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ansonia and receive free news updates.