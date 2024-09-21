These New Haven County Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Those who earned this title join more than 16,000 other students across the country also named as semifinalists after earning high marks on the Preliminary SAT during their junior year.
Each semifinalist must fulfill requirements to advance to the finalist level, including submitting an application including information about their academic record, school and extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, work, honors, and awards.
The semi-finalists in Connecticut are:
AVON
Avon High School
Tucker H. Beard,
Jingrui Hu,
Sreetama Kushari,
Benjamin Pourkavoos,
BERLIN
Berlin High School
Max Ding,
Andrew Feldman,
BETHEL
Beth High School
Chiranjeevi Akkili
CHESHIRE
Cheshire High School
Malakhi Beyah
DANBURY
Wooster School
Anselm Juan
DARIEN
Darien High School
Nathan R. Camporeale
John M. Lazzara,
Kiley C. Liddell,
Aarohan S. Mehta,
Lucas J. Prince,
Rajiv Pujara,
Natalie A. Roche,
Charlotte West,
Lauren N. Zhang,
EAST HARTFORD
Connecticut International Baccalaureate Academy
Jayden L. Lin
EAST LYME
East Lyme High School
Eric Yang,
Albert A. Zhu
FAIRFIELD
Fairfield College Preparatory School
Franco Arduino,
Andrew Kopchick,
Samik Soi,
Daniel Tristine,
Fairfield Ludlowe High School
Lucas Weaver,
Caitlyn Yang,
Fairfield Warde High School
Julia Zagar,
FARMINGTON
Farmington High School
Dylan Dai,
Jimmy Dong,
Caleb J. Evans,
Parker C. Hodgman,
Rithvik Satyavarapu,
Lehit Chowdary Thalapaneni,
Miss Porter's School
Wei Li
GLASTONBURY
Glastonbury High School
Rishi Boggavarapu,
Spencer Danese,
Kate Qian,
Luke Smith,
Ilakkiya Tamilarasu,
GREENWICH
Brunswick Schoo
Oliver G. Nash,
Covenant of the Sacred Heart
Julia K. Stiker,
Greenwich Academy
Sophie Calise,
Rena Georgakopoulos-Ueta,
Emily Hall
Greenwich Country Day School
Penelope Hentsch-Cowles,
Imran Iftikar,
Declan O'Keeffe,
Harrison Servedio,
Greenwich High School
Henry Cullen,
Calvin Donat,
Thomas Erensen,
John Howes,
YeonWoo Kook,
Ashley Malkin,
Luke Mendelsohn,
Justin Qu,
Naomi Rosell,
Lauren Rutkoske,
Austin Sciulla,
Michelle Weissler,
GUILFORD
Guilford High School
Kevin Smith,
HAMDEN
Hamden High School
Zayed Elahee,
Hamden Hall Country Day School
Alexander Yi,
HEBRON
Rham High School
Trevor Hooker
KENT
Kent School
Edward Lilly,
Zhidong Zhang,
LAKEVILLE
The Hotchkiss School
Elizabeth M. Abelow,
Emily E. Grimm,
Qingyuan Hu,
Evan Y. Huang,
Jingxuan Lin,
Maadhavan Prasanna,
Yixi Zou,
MADISON
Daniel Hand High School
Cora E. Davia,
Jeffrey H. Liang,
MIDDLETOWN
Xavier High School
Benjamin Curiel,
Owen Jones,
Milford Academy of our Lady of Mercy at Lauralton Hall
Caroline Gouley,
Monroe Masuk High School
Shivani Anand,
Sawyer A. Judge
NEW CANAAN
New Canaan High School
Eric Huang,
William M. Merritt,
Thomas N. Pisant,
Tedrah G. Smedley,
Daniel J. Yoo,
Alexander Yuan,
St. Luke's School
Laurel Aronian,
Lena Olbrys,
Rydan Olson,
New Haven Hopkins School
Jeet Bhatnagar,
Christina Cao,
Sylvia E. Covaci,
William A. Davitt,
Kathleen Driscoll,
Henry A. Foushee,
Theodore Friedman,
Sarah Galvani-Townsend,
Yuki M. Heeger,
Nathaniel B. Huang,
Sean D. Kelly,
Ethan Liu,
James Liu,
Steven McDonald,
Kaitlyn Miller,
Lucas Scheps,
Alexander Skula,
Colten M. Trepp,
Kyle Zhang,
NEW MILFORD
Canterbury School
Seoin Choi,
NORWALK
Center For Global Studies
Theodore A. Beaven,
Bennett M. Schindelman,
Evan L. Waters,
Brien McMahon High School
Alexandria C. Adam,
OLD LYME
OLD LYME High School
Christopher B. Gibbons,
Thomas H. Kabel,
Pawcatuck Stonington High School
Alexander Moore,
POMFRET
Pomfret School
Yuna Cho,
REDDING
Joel Barlow High School
Cade R. Fravel,
Angela L. Humphrey,
RIDGEFIELD
Ridgefield High School
Carter S. Brown,
William H. Carter,
Pranati R. Sathyagal,
Catherine S. Thompson,
William H. Trotman,
Elijah S. Yurkovsky,
SANDY HOOK
Newtown High School
Sadie Baimel,
Aadit Jerfy,
SHELTON
Shelton High School
Mark I. Gebuza,
Sathwika Nadella,
SIMSBURY
Simsbury High School
Eli Gold,
Rafaella Rosadio,
Raymond Zhang,
Ethel Walker School
Yumeng Wang,
SOUTH WINDSOR
South Windsor High School
Meera Kannan,
Roger Mao,
Akshaj Nadimpalli,
Jeremy Shiju,
STAMFORD
Bi-Cultural Hebrew Academy of Connecticut
Maxim Ferits,
King School
Jaipal Dohil,
Parker Hayashi,
Cardinal Kung Academy
Philip Fieler,
Adela Horsting,
Westhill High School
Malhotra, Rhea V.
STORRS
Edwin O. Smith High School
Ian Barclay,
Hudson Shi,
Marika Solomon Marcy,
SUFFIELD
Suffield Academy
Abigail Quinby,
TRUMBULL
Homeschool/Online School
Carol Hughes,
Trumble High School
Luke G. Simon,
Richard A. Xiong,
WALLINGFORD
Choate Rosemary Hall
Emma C. Bowles,
James W. Denison,
Sarina D. Fernandez-Grinshpun,
Nilan Kathir,
Peisong Li,
Celeste M. Shattuck,
Alexander C. Wang,
Jingyuan Zhang,
Mark T. Sheehan High School
Espen A. Fenstad,
WATERFORD
Waterford High School
Dennis Du,
Ian Li,
WATERTOWN
The Taft School
Fiona Chou,
Kevin Jin,
Matthew Romero,
WEST HARTFORD
Conrad High School
Meghan K. Jo,
Jason T. Nguyen,
Gavin P. Smith,
Hall High School
Sarah Granquist,
Eric Lu,
Gavin Walker,
Kingswood — Oxford School
Sophie Chen,
Yue Huang,
Amy Wang,
WESTON
West High School
Benjamin Doolittle,
Arman Hill,
Jayaditya Rajan,
Christian Seoane,
WESTPORT
Greens Farms Academy
Serra Nalbantoglu,
Beatrice Schlein,
Pierrepont School
Chayce Marshall,
Staples High School
William Boberski,
Kendra Cheng,
Alexander Esser,
Anna Ji,
Angelina Matra,
Carolina Proctor,
Andrew Rebello,
Samuel Rossoni,
Megan Sargent,
Alexander Sod,
Jackson Tracey,
Ryan Tzou,
WILTON
Wilton High School
Isaac D. Downs,
Robert J. Eskenazi,
Hannah L. Hsu,
Caleb S. Sharp,
Zheng, Annabelle X.
WINDSOR
The Loomis Chaffee School
Andrew Addo,
Bryan Chung,
Artem Gagushin,
Michaela Howe,
Daniel Jiang,
Kenneth Lee,
Lucia Zhang,
Oliver Zhang,
Eric Zhou,
WOODBRIDGE
Amity Regional High School
Advaith B. Nair,
Ian P. Stoltenberg,
Wang, Benjamin B.
WOODBURY
Nonnewaug High School
Micah Tracht,
Luke Vitalis,
