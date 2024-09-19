Teen Girl Busted Threatening Ansonia School; More Than 20 CT Schools Have Received Threats

Ansonia Police in New Haven County were alerted to the threat made in a social media post just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers contacted the school board and members decided to cancel classes for the day out of an abundance of caution.

The child is charged with first-degree threatening and disturbing the peace, Ansonia Police said. Authorities didn't say what school the girl allegedly threatened.

Classes will resume on Friday, Sept. 20.

Ansonia police and school officials ask parents to speak to their children about the consequences of their social media posts.

More than 20 schools have received or investigated threats since students returned to classes earlier this month based on public alerts. These threats terrorize parents, teachers, and students, disrupt classes, and tax police resources.

In Fairfield, students saw an increased police presence at schools on Thursday, Sept. 19, after officers received a tip that someone had posted a threat online.

Police declined to detail what the threat said, but it was later deemed a hoax. That threat was first made to a neighboring school but was reposted by someone in Fairfield.

Fairfield police wouldn't say which school initially received the threat, but it is likely Bridgeport.

Schools in Bridgeport opened with a two-hour delay on Thursday after a child was arrested and accused of posting a threat online the night before. However, Bridgeport students were sent home after noon because multiple schools received more threats.

Classes in Bridgeport are canceled on Friday, Sept. 20, as well, as police investigate.

These follow a similar threat against Norwalk schools on Wednesday, which led to increased police presence.

