Survey Reveals How Americans Are Coping With Soaring Cost Pressures

The poll of 1,000 adults found more than half believe they pay too much for their homes.

Respondents reported spending an average of 42 percent of their annual income on housing-related expenses.

Parents were especially concerned: 42 percent said they doubt their children will be able to afford living in the same neighborhoods where they are growing up.

Many blamed their environment for the pressure. Nearly half cited their neighborhood’s higher-than-average cost of living, while another third said they live in an area known for steep housing prices.

The survey — commissioned by construction tech company Built and conducted by Talker Research — found most people are open to new solutions.

Sixty-three percent said they view the idea of affordable housing positively, even more than other types of multi-family residences such as townhomes or apartments.

Still, Americans remain divided on who affordable housing is meant to serve.

Roughly one in three said it should be for everyone, but others pointed to specific groups such as low-income families, retirees, veterans, or first-time buyers.

Two-thirds said they would be comfortable living in or next to homes labeled “affordable housing,” and more than half said they would welcome such housing being built nearby.

The poll also revealed broad public appetite for policy changes.

Nearly three-quarters believe all housing costs should be stabilized, while 65 percent said they would support new developments in their neighborhoods. Popular ideas included converting surplus buildings like warehouses into homes, requiring developers to set aside affordable units, and offering tax incentives to communities that expand their housing stock.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ansonia and receive free news updates.