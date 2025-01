Leah Ortiz was last seen near Arch Street and Howard Avenue in Ansonia.

Leah is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown and red hair.

Ansonia police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance to contact searchers at 03-735-1885. Click here to leave an anonymous tip.

