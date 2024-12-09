Police Hunting 'Car Of Interest' In Ansonia Shooting That Sent 1 To Hospital

Police responded to Pork Hollow Road in Ansonia to reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers found the victim bleeding from a lower-body wound. Responders rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors treated his not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found at the scene evidence of multiple gunshots.

Police are searching for a newer-model Ford Mustang convertible, blue or gray with white license plates. They have identified it as a "vehicle of interest" in the shooting.

Officers believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there's no ongoing threat to the community.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Ansonia detectives at 203-735-1885.

