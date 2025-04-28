Fair 68°

(Watch) Mob Surrounds Ansonia Police SUV During Ansonia Street Takeover, Attack Cruiser

A police officer found himself surrounded and under siege after responding to a chaotic street takeover over the weekend, with their cruiser being damaged as partiers jumped on the hood and smashed the windshield with a traffic cone. 

An Ansonia police SUV was damaged on Saturday, April 26, when an officer tried to break up a street takeover.&nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Ansonia Police Department

A police dashcam video shows dozens of people shooting off fireworks and surrounding the vehicle as they take over Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street in Ansonia on Saturday night, April 26. One person shatters the windshield with a traffic cone.

Police said they received multiple calls about fireworks and reckless driving near Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street in Ansonia on Saturday night, April 26. When the first officer got there, he saw a crowd of between 50 and 100 people blocking the road, with cars spinning out and driving dangerously, police said. 

As the officer tried to control the scene, a group moved in on his vehicle. 

"At least one of them [jumped] onto the hood of the police car while the others started to surround it," Ansonia police said in a news release. Trying to get away, the officer accidentally hit a parked car. That’s when things got worse.

"The group continued to advance on the officer and began to throw objects at his car, damaging the car," officials said.

Backup arrived quickly, and the crowd scattered, many fleeing onto Route 8 both north and south. No injuries were reported during the encounter.

Ansonia police said they are actively investigating and have started identifying suspects. They also warned the public about a video of the incident circulating online, urging people not to share it as it only increases the chances others will try similar stunts, the release said. 

Anyone with information is asked to come forward as the investigation continues.

