New Haven Man Twice Violated Protective Order, Beat Victim In Ansonia Home: Cops

Darryl Giles faces multiple charges from the two alleged attacks on June 16 and June 24, Ansonia police said.

During the first incident, Giles allegedly forced his way into the victim’s home in violation of a protective order.

He was charged with violation of a protective order, second-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal trespass, Ansonia police said.

Eight days later, investigators say Giles returned, again violating the order, and this time hit the victim so hard that they suffered “serious head and facial injuries.”

Police arrested him on June 24 and charged him with second-degree assault, violation of a protective order, first-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and operating under suspension, authorities said.

He was held on a $500,000 bond, Ansonia police said.

