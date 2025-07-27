Nationwide Ice Cream Recall Issued

Tropicale Foods, based in Ontario, California, is recalling select Helados Mexico and La Michoacana ice cream products because the ingredient lists failed to declare “milk,” despite including “cream.”

Federal officials say people with milk allergies or severe sensitivities risk serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the recalled products.

The affected items, distributed nationwide, include coconut, strawberry, mango, cookies and cream, and bubble gum single bars. They also consist of various six-pack, 12-pack, and 16-pack variety cream assortments with best-by dates ranging from June 2026 through July 2027.

A full list of impacted products, along with photos. and dates is available through the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website by clicking here.

The company said it discovered the issue during a label audit. One illness has been reported so far. Consumers with affected products are advised to discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

Questions can be directed to Tropicale Foods at 909-563-3090, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific.

