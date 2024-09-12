A Few Clouds 76°

Murder-Suicide: Man Forces Way Into Ansonia Home To Shoot Ex-Wife, Kill Himself, Police Say

Police believe that a 47-year-old Connecticut man forced his way into a New Haven County home on Thursday morning, Sept. 12, and fatally shot his ex-wife before he turned the gun on himself.

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
New Haven resident Miguelina Lebron, age 45, of Ansonia, was found shot repeatedly at her home on Westfield Avenue, Ansonia police said. Nearby lay the body of her ex-husband Yanis Tavarez, of Bridgeport, with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Police were called to the home around 5 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. When they arrived they found the bodies. 

An initial investigation shows that Tavarez forced his way inside the home, shooting Lebron multiple times before killing himself, police said. 

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt or involved, police said. 

