Murder-Suicide: Man Forces Way Into Ansonia Home To Shoot Ex-Wife, Kill Himself, Police Say

New Haven resident Miguelina Lebron, age 45, of Ansonia, was found shot repeatedly at her home on Westfield Avenue, Ansonia police said. Nearby lay the body of her ex-husband Yanis Tavarez, of Bridgeport, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were called to the home around 5 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. When they arrived they found the bodies.

An initial investigation shows that Tavarez forced his way inside the home, shooting Lebron multiple times before killing himself, police said.

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt or involved, police said.

