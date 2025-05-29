Longtime Kool & The Gang Member Killed In Car Crash

Michael Sumler was killed in a car crash in Mableton, Georgia, over Memorial Day weekend when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle just before midnight Saturday, May 24, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Known as Chicago Mike, Sumler was known for hyping the crowd "with his energy and dance moves," the band said in a statement on social media, saying as wardrobe valet, he made sure "the guys looked their best on stage every night."

The 71-year-old Sumler was with the band from 2000 to 2015.

Kool & the Gang starts a nine-concert international tour in Le Mans, France, on Wednesday, June 14.

The band was formed in 1964 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Its biggest hits include Celebration, Get Down On It, and Ladies' Night.

