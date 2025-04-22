Morales was convicted of murder on Tuesday, April 22, and faces 25 to 65 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 8, authorities announced.

Prosecutors alleged Morales killed 43-year-old Christine Holloway at their Ansonia apartment in December 2019, then disposed of evidence the next day, CT Post reported.

Their daughter, Vanessa, has not been seen since that night. Morales, however, has not been charged in connection with her disappearance.

Morales claimed that two intruders broke into their apartment, beat Holloway to death with a crowbar, and abducted Vanessa. He told investigators he had smoked PCP before the attack and, after being hit twice, was unable to move or help stop the alleged home invasion, the news outlet reported.

However, evidence collected by police pointed not to intruders but to Morales himself.

The trial lasted 11 days, but jurors took less than two hours to return a guilty verdict.

