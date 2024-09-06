Incident Leads To Increase Police Presence At Ansonia School

Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police said the incident occurred in New Haven County in Ansonia but did not occur at any school in the region.

According to Lynch, the Ansonia Middle School administration reported the incident to police on Thursday, Sept. 5, but it occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Lynch said that after receiving the information, the police department decided to increase its presence at the school as a precaution.

"At no point during the investigation was there any verified threat made regarding a shooting at any of our schools, nor was there any verified threat to shoot any person," Lynch said. "Based on the investigation, it appears that rumor and innuendo were taken as fact and posted on social media."

Lynch added this should not discourage someone from reporting any threats or violence to the police department.

"We just ask that you use caution when making social media posts regarding these incidents, especially when the investigation is active and ongoing," Lynch said.

Lynch did not reveal the reported incident or explain why, if there was no threat to the middle school, only that school had extra police protection.

