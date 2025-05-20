Group Confronts Alleged Child Predator In Ansonia — Now Naugatuck Man's Behind Bars

Roger Pratt, 36, was arrested on a warrant for possession of child sex abuse material, Ansonia police said.

Police say the arrest followed a disturbing investigation that started when a group of private citizens used social media to communicate with Pratt. These individuals, who track potential child predators online, posed as a child online and lured Pratt to meet them in Ansonia, police said.

The confrontation was shared with local authorities, who launched a formal investigation.

In a statement, the Ansonia Police Department acknowledged the group's good intentions but added that police work should be left to police.

“While the actions of the group to identify and expose child predators is commendable, the Ansonia Police Department does not recommend private citizens confront someone they suspect, but rather reach out to the law enforcement agency where the suspect resides to report their suspicions.”

Authorities stress that while public help is valuable, safety and proper legal process must come first.

Pratt was being held on a $75,000 bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ansonia and receive free news updates.