Ansonia Man Gets 65 Years For Murdering Christine Holloway; Their Daughter Remains Missing

Jose Morales was sentenced Monday, July 14, to 65 years in prison, 60 years for Holloway’s murder and five years for tampering with evidence, Ansonia police said.

He was convicted in April following a two-week trial for killing Holloway inside her Myrtle Avenue home on Dec. 1, 2019. Prosecutors said Morales tried to clean up the crime scene but failed.

Morales claimed he had smoked PCP that night and that two men broke into the home and committed the crime. Holloway’s body was later found in a bathtub.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom as family members shared their pain. Christine’s aunt, Annd Rondonski, spoke through tears as she addressed the court.

“What was done to my niece Christine Holloway is unforgivable and disgusting, and that monster continues to lie,” she said. “Where is Vanessa? How can someone be so cruel?”

Ansonia police released a statement after the sentencing, offering condolences and acknowledging the dedication of the investigators and prosecutors involved.

“Chief Williams and the entire Ansonia Police Department offer our condolences to the family and friends of Christine and hope that this brings them some closure in the senseless death of Christine.”

While justice has been served in Holloway’s killing, police say the investigation remains active. Detectives are now focusing on the disappearance of 1-year-old Vanessa, who vanished shortly after her mother’s death.

“The homicide of Christine Holloway was only one aspect of the investigation, and with that resolved, our next goal is to determine what happened to Vanessa,” police said.

The Detective Bureau plans to review court transcripts for new leads and continue working the case.

Anyone with information about Vanessa Morales is urged to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ansonia and receive free news updates.