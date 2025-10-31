Overcast 51°

Ansonia Man Faces Charges In High-Speed Crash That Killed Racing Partner: Police

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed 26-year-old Adonis Lapuppet-Bligen last month. 

Isac Saravia

 Photo Credit: Ansonia Police Department
Josh Lanier
Isac Saravia, 26, of Ansonia, was arrested this week and charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving in the Sept. 24 Ansonia crash, police said. 

Ansonia detectives said Saravia and Lapuppet-Bligen were racing at 80 miles per hour on Pershing Drive when they crashed their vehicles.  Police said they could not determine why the two cars were racing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Lapuppet-Bligen’s death an accident. The cause was blunt force trauma. A toxicology report showed his blood alcohol content was .089. In Connecticut, a BAC of .080 is considered intoxicated.

The crash and investigation have shaken the community, as police continue to stress the dangers of speeding and impaired driving.

Saravia was released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond, authorities said. 

