Adonis Lapuppet-Bligen, of Ansonia, crashed into the pole on Pershing Drive around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, police said. The crash happened between Clifton Avenue and Bridge Street.

Lapuppet-Bligen was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

An autopsy determined the Ansonia man died from blunt-force trauma, police said.

The Ansonia Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-735-1885.

