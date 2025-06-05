3-Year-Old Needed Surgery After Ansonia School Arm Injury; New Haven Woman Charged: Police

Mary Durso-Smith, of New Haven, was arrested on Wednesday, June 4, following an incident at Mead School in Ansonia on March 25, police said.

Ansonia police said they decided to press charges after reviewing a security video that shows the injury "was not accidental." Authorities plan to release that video at a later date.

Police did not detail the relationship between Durso-Smith and the 3-year-old.

Durso Smith was charged with risk of injury and assault. She was released on a $50,000 bond, police said.

