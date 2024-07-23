Shoplifter's Accomplice Threatens Bystanders With Knife Outside Putnam Walmart, Police Say

In Windham County, Contessa Vayo, age 34, of Brooklyn, was arrested on suspicion of threatening and related charges outside the Putnam Walmart on School Street on Friday afternoon, July 29.

Connecticut State Police said it was around 2:30 p.m. when a man pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store without paying, prompting a male bystander to begin chasing him through the parking lot.

Witnesses told troopers that the man started loading the stolen items into his car with the help of Vayo. At that point, a second bystander parked his vehicle directly behind them to prevent them from leaving.

The second bystander then reached into the couple’s car to grab their keys before Vayo jumped through the passenger side window and began swinging a knife at the man and verbally threatening him, police said.

When the bystander tried running away with the couple’s keys, Vayo reportedly chased him around a nearby gas station. Witnesses told police that she then got into the man’s car and drove erratically through the parking lot, nearly striking several people and cars.

A bystander eventually struck Vayo and disarmed her while a second man pulled her out of the vehicle and held her on the ground until police arrived. During the struggle, she reportedly bit one of the men on the arm and punctured two of their tires.

Troopers arrested Vayo and took her to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam for evaluation. The man who allegedly stole the items fled the scene and has not been located.

According to investigators, Vayo wielded a 6-inch knife throughout the ordeal. Troopers also determined that the couple’s Chevrolet Tahoe was unregistered, uninsured, and had an incorrect license plate.

Vayo is charged with a dozen criminal counts, including threatening, assault, reckless endangerment, larceny.

She was held on a $75,000 bond ahead of her arraignment at Danielson Superior Court on Monday, July 22.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact Connecticut State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900 or via this email address and reference case number 2400275709.

