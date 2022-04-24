Contact Us
Two Injured In South Killingly Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Connecticut that involved a tractor-trailer.
Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Connecticut that involved a tractor-trailer.

The South Killingly Fire Department in Windham County reported that crews responded to the crash at 580 Providence Pike (Route 6) at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

The two people who were injured in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No further details about the crash were provided.

