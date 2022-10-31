Suspect Nabbed After Burglary At Killingly Store

An 18-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut gun shop.

Troopers in Windham County responded to a report of an active burglary at Aces Defense in Killingly at about 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Connecticut State Police said.

Responding troopers saw that the front door and glass display cases in the business, located at 748 North Main St., were damaged, authorities said.

Outside of the building, troopers located Isaias Reyes, of Killingly, and arrested him after an investigation, State Police reported.

Police said Reyes was charged with:

Third-degree burglary

First-degree criminal mischief

Interfering with an officer

He was held on $15,000 cash/surety bond and is set to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 31, police said.

