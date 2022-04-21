State Police Search For Killingly Man Wanted On Felony Arrest Warrant

Police are searching for a Connecticut man wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

Roger Cote, age 61, is wanted for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and engaging in a pursuit, according to Connecticut State Police.

Cote's last known address was in the Windham County town of Killingly, police said.

Police said he was last known to be driving a silver Kia Sorento with Connecticut license plate SR-7217.

Authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call state police at 860-779-4900.

