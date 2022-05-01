Police Seek Chaplin Homicide Person Of Interest In This Pickup Truck

State Police have asked the public for help locating a pickup truck that investigators believe is being driven by a person of interest in a Connecticut homicide case.

Troopers responded to a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries in Windham County at a location on Miller Road in Chaplin at about 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities located a deceased male victim, whose identity was not released, police said.

Detectives have identified a person of interest, who is believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F-350 with a red stripe on the tailgate that has Minnesota license plate YBN8321, authorities said.

The individual's identity was not released.

State Police said the vehicle and the operator shouldn't be approached.

Police asked anyone with information about the vehicle to call State Police detectives at 860-779-4900 or a local police department by calling 911.

