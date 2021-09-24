Contact Us
Windham Daily Voice serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Return to your home site

Menu

Windham Daily Voice serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hundreds Of CT School Bus Drivers Planning To Walk Off Job Ahead Of Vaccine Mandate
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Breaking Into Gas Station In Region, Stealing Money From Register

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A wanted man was caught on camera after robbing a store in Massachusetts.
A wanted man was caught on camera after robbing a store in Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Massachusetts as they attempt to locate a suspect who allegedly broke into an area gas station and rummaged through the store, making off with cash.

The Sturbridge Police Department in Worcester County released a surveillance camera photo of a suspect who allegedly broke into the Lucky Mart on Main Street at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Officers were dispatched to the gas station when an alarm went off, and upon arrival, they found the front door damaged by a rock.

Further investigation found that “it was obvious” that someone had broken into the Lucky Mart and emptied the cash registers.

Police said that surveillance video determined that the male suspect who broke in fled the store on foot eastbound outside the station.

In the photo, the suspect can be seen wearing a white face mask, dark shoes, dark shorts, and a grey hooded sweatshirt that may have come from Nichols College, according to reports.

A police K9 was called to the scene, which tracked the suspect to an adjacent parking lot, where investigators said they believe he was picked up by a waiting vehicle.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Philip Derry by calling (508) 347-2525.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Windham Daily Voice!

Serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.