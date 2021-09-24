Man Wanted For Breaking Into Gas Station In Region, Stealing Money From Register

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Massachusetts as they attempt to locate a suspect who allegedly broke into an area gas station and rummaged through the store, making off with cash.

The Sturbridge Police Department in Worcester County released a surveillance camera photo of a suspect who allegedly broke into the Lucky Mart on Main Street at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Officers were dispatched to the gas station when an alarm went off, and upon arrival, they found the front door damaged by a rock.

Further investigation found that “it was obvious” that someone had broken into the Lucky Mart and emptied the cash registers.

Police said that surveillance video determined that the male suspect who broke in fled the store on foot eastbound outside the station.

In the photo, the suspect can be seen wearing a white face mask, dark shoes, dark shorts, and a grey hooded sweatshirt that may have come from Nichols College, according to reports.

A police K9 was called to the scene, which tracked the suspect to an adjacent parking lot, where investigators said they believe he was picked up by a waiting vehicle.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Philip Derry by calling (508) 347-2525.

