Man Celebrating Birthday Killed In Hampton Wrong-Way Double-Fatal Crash

Two men were killed, one on his birthday, during a wrong-way crash in Connecticut.

It happened around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, April 9, on Route 6 Windham County in the town of Hampton, said the Connecticut State Police.

Tolland County resident Jeffrey Wayne Goulart, age 28, of the town of Hebron, was killed after driving his Subaru the wrong way on Route 6, slamming into a Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old head-on, and then hit a Hyundai Elantra on the passenger side before it traveled off the roadway, state police said.

Windham County resident, Jason F. Light, age 44, of the town of Putnam, who was celebrating his birthday, and was a passenger in the Subaru, also died from injuries suffered during the crash, state police said.

The driver of the Escape suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was airlifted to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Trooper Edward Panza at 860-779-4900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.