Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Plainfield Dollar General Store

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole $100 worth of products from a Dollar General store.

The incident took place in Windham County around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Plainfield.

The manager of the store described the man to be a white male, approximately 50 years old with a white goatee, 6 feet tall, 300 lbs, wearing black shorts and a white and blue stripped button-up shirt, said the Plainfield Police.

The man was seen leaving the store in what appeared to be an older model silver 4-door Saturn sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, we ask you to please contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

