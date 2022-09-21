Firearm Threat Leads To Shelter-In-Place, Early Dismissal For Schools In Windham

A firearm investigation has caused a Connecticut high school to dismiss students early and issue a shelter-in-place order for other schools in the district.

Windham Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Youngberg said in an announcement at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that Windham High School is dismissing early.

"The police department will be safely escorting all Windham High School students off campus," Youngberg said. "All other Windham Public Schools will remain sheltered in place until further notice. This is at the direction of the police. We know you are concerned and we will provide updates as soon as possible. Please be assured that we are taking all precautions necessary to ensure the safety of all students."

Eastern Connecticut State University announced a shelter-in-place order at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday due to a firearm incident investigation at Windham High School.

The university said the high school received a "credible threat concerning a firearm" and that Willimantic, Eastern, and State police are working to secure the situation at the high school.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.