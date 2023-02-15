3 Found Dead In Windham County Home After Report Of Suspicious Incident, Police Say

Three people were found dead in a Connecticut home after police responded to a report of a suspicious incident.

The three were found in Windham County in the town of Brooklyn around 8:27 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, said Connecticut State Police.

Responding troopers located three individuals inside a residence on Middle Street who were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad has responded to investigate.

"Based upon the initial findings, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," state police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

