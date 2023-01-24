'Untimely Death' Under Investigation After Body Found Inside Windham County Home

State police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Windham County home.

The man was found around 11 a.m. in Willimantic on Monday, Jan. 23 by the Willimantic Police who responded to a report of an "untimely death," at a home on Aspen Place, state police said.

The Willimantic Fire Department and paramedics from Windham Hospital also responded to the residence, where the adult male was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office was notified of the death and responded to the scene to investigate.

At the request of the State’s Attorney’s Office, detectives from the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad have assumed this investigation.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," state police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

