News

Thompson Man Who Downloaded Child Sex Abuse Images Sentenced

A Windham County man was sentenced for downloading child sexual abuse videos online.
A Windham County man was sentenced for downloading child sexual abuse videos online. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Connecticut man who admitted to possessing child pornography will largely avoid time behind bars after being sentenced in Hartford District Court.

Windham County resident Shayne Shayer, age 40, of Thompson, was sentenced to one day in prison, time already served, and 10 years of supervised release for downloading child sex abuse videos from the dark web, federal prosecutors announced.

According to court documents, a Homeland Security investigation that was launched by law enforcement in Europe, determined that in January 2018, Shayer used cryptocurrency to access a dark web server and download 43 videos depicting the sex abuse of children. 

The videos included depictions of incest and sodomy, and some involved children under the age of 12.

In February 2021, Shayer pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

As part of his guilty plea, Shayer was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service while on supervised release, and to pay a mandatory $5,000 special assessment, which will be deposited into a fund that supports victims of child pornography.

