New DMV Office Set To Open In Putnam

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to open a new customer service office.

The new office will be located at at 62 Providence Pike in the Windham County town of Putnam, the DMV said in an announcement on Wednesday, March 9.

The office is set to open within the next 90 days, replacing a previous Putnam location that closed in 2020.

“We are very excited to be bringing DMV services back to Putnam in a new location that will better serve customers,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “We want to thank all the people in the Governor Lamont administration and across the state who worked so hard to make this new location a reality.”

The location will be open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and will be appointment-only, the DMV said.

It will offer the same services as the previous Putnam location, such as driver's license renewals and vehicle registrations.

