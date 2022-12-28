Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway

A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway.

Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly.

According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing and not in a crosswalk, was struck by a 2008 Toyota Prius in the area of Valley Road and Hartford Pike.

Bell was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Prius remained at the scene and was not injured, or charged, state police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information in regard to this collision is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

