Bobcat Attack Reported In CT Town, Animal Control Investigates

Authorities issued an alert after a bobcat attacked a man near his Connecticut home.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified about a bobcat attack in Tolland County on Hunt Road in the town of Columbia on Friday, Dec. 23, the Town of Columbia reported.

DEEP reported that a man said the bobcat was under his truck and attacked his leg. The man kicked the animal off and sought medical treatment.

The bobcat's behavior suggests the animal may have rabies, authorities reported.

DEEP contacted an animal control officer for the town, who was unable to locate the bobcat, officials said.

Columbia Town officials advised residents to take the following precautions if they encounter a bobcat:

Keep as much distance as possible from the animal

Immediately protect children and pets

Back away from the bobcat slowly and deliberately

Avoid running away because that could trigger a pursuit response

If possible, spray the animal with water

When possible make a lot of noise (banging pans, for instance, or blowing an air horn)

