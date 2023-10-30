Missing Woman Found Dead In Willimantic Basement: 'One Of Worst Cases I Have Seen,' Chief Says

The events leading up to the discovery began in Windham County on Saturday, Oct. 28 around 2 p.m., when Willimantic Police were contacted by the family of a woman who had been missing since mid-morning.

According to the department, police responded to the area of Chapman Street to investigate the disappearance and determined that the woman's vehicle was no longer in the area. An officer then found the woman's car at a business a short distance away, prompting a K9 Unit to conduct a track from the vehicle to the residence where she was believed to be.

When authorities arrived at this residence, a suspect was seen running away and was apprehended by officers. Police then searched the residence and found the woman dead in the basement, authorities said.

The suspect was later arrested on unrelated charges and taken back to Willimantic Police headquarters.

In a statement, Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey said the incident was one of the worst he'd come across.

"This is a deeply troubling case on many levels, and one of the worst cases I've seen in 27 years in law enforcement," Hussey said, continuing, "Our condolences go out to the family of the victim."

The victim's name has not yet been released. The investigation into the death is now being conducted by the Eastern District Crime Unit.

According to Willimantic Police, there is no danger to the public at this time, and it appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.