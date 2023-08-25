Suspect Cashes Fraudulent Check At Bank In Danielson, Police Say

The incident happened in Windham County on Thursday morning, Aug. 17 at the Hometown Bank in Danielson at 3 Central St., where a person allegedly tried cashing a fraudulent check, Connecticut State Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 24.

A short time after this incident, the suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage released by police, drove to a Hometown Bank branch located in Woodstock and attempted a similar transaction. However, this one was not completed, according to authorities.

The suspect's vehicle was also caught on video and is depicted in images released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Killingly Police Officer McCusker or Troop D in Danielson at (860)779-4900.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.