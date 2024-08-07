Know Them? Duo Steals $52K From ATM At Plainfield Rest Stop, Police Say

Connecticut State Police are investigating after two men were seen stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a highway rest area.

The Windham County incident happened in Plainfield, at the I-395 northbound service plaza on Monday morning, Aug. 5.

Troopers were called shortly after 11 a.m. about a man seen tampering with an ATM and looking into parked cars.

When troopers arrived, they saw a man running across the highway to a BMW SUV that was parked in the southbound service plaza. The vehicle took off and troopers did not pursue it.

According to police, someone inside the vehicle was seen throwing several items out the window, including a backpack that contained nearly $52,000 in $20 bills.

Troopers also recovered a mobile hotspot and an iPhone.

An investigation found that the suspects’ SUV pulled into the rest area at around 7:15 a.m. that morning. Later, two men were seen entering an Exxon Mobil gas station store at different times.

One of the suspects used an electronic device to remove money from a Citibank ATM, police said.

The men were seen driving a black BMW SUV with Pennsylvania license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-896-3233.

