Kid's Motocross Mentor Sexually Assaults Minor In Plainfield, Arrested Years Later: Police

On Thursday, Aug. 17 in Windham County, the Plainfield Police Department announced that 23-year-old Hunter Calle of Canterbury had been brought into custody on charges of sexual assault.

A complaint filed in June of 2023 alleged that, approximately three years earlier, Calle had sexually assaulted a minor at the Central Cycle Club, located at 45 South Cady Lane in Central Village.

Central Cycle Club is a non-profit competition motocross club, and at the time Calle is alleged to have committed the abuse, he was participating as a mentor for the club’s kid’s series racing program.

Calle is charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Risk of injury involving sexual contact with a minor

He is being held on a $25,000 bond pending his Friday, Aug. 18 arraignment.

