Gun-Wielding Teen Leads Troopers On 30-Mile Pursuit Across Windham County, Police Say

The incident began in New London County, on northbound I-395 in Griswold, when someone called 911 saying another driver had displayed a gun during a road rage incident at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

Connecticut State Police said troopers located the suspect’s BMW SUV a short time later near exit 24, but the man refused to stop.

They continued following him as he crossed into Windham County and exited I-395 in Plainfield. He nearly struck another trooper head-on along Route 14 in Canterbury, police said.

The pursuit continued west for a total of 29 miles, passing through the towns of Scotland and Windham, before finally ending in Columbia.

When the vehicle stopped, both the driver and a male passenger took off running.

Troopers arrested the driver a short time later. He was identified as 19-year-old Hartford County resident Jadin Coakley, of New Britain.

The vehicle had been stolen from Fairfield County, in the town of Ridgefield, and had drugs and a gun inside, according to police.

Troopers were unable to locate Coakley’s passenger but have since learned his identity. He was not named because he is a minor.

Coakley is charged with the following:

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Interfering with an officer

Reckless endangerment

Threatening while armed/displayed firearm

Larceny

Possession of a controlled substance

Engaging police in pursuit

Reckless driving

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-848-6500 or this email address.

