Attempted Home Invasion: Duo Armed With Hatchet, Knife Charged In Killingly

The Windham County incident happened in the Killingly borough of Danielson at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Witnesses told Connecticut State Police that two men wearing ski masks attempted to break into a home on Dyer Street where several residents and guests were gathered.

Several people in the home reported having heard loud banging sounds before someone opened the front door and saw a man in a ski mask charging toward them with an object in his hand.

The resident closed the door, locked it, and called 911. Witnesses then saw two men fleeing the home on foot.

Troopers eventually located two men matching the suspects’ description on Franklin Street, 18-year-old Nolen Gilbert, of Windham, and 20-year-old Anthoyn Pierce, of Killingly. Both reportedly were still wearing the ski masks.

Pierce told investigators that Gilbert got him drunk and convinced him to help in attempting to assault someone who would likely be at the Dyer Street residence, according to police.

Troopers recovered a knife that was lying on the ground near Gilbert, as well as a hatchet. They also reported the smell of alcohol on both men.

Gilbert and Pierce were arrested without incident on suspicion of conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit assault, and breach of peace.

They were each held on a $55,000 bond ahead of their arraignment in Danielson Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.