CT Police On Hunt For Man Accused Of Stealing From Windham County Store

Connecticut State Troopers were called to the Runnings Store, at 44 Providence Pike, on June 13 just after 2 p.m. to reports of a theft in progress, authorities said. But the man had run away by the time police arrived.

Authorities released security video of the man in the hopes someone may recognize him and contact investigators.

State troopers ask anyone with information about the theft or who can identify the man to contact investigators at 860-779-4900 and reference case number 2300241429.

