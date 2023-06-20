Mostly Cloudy 72°

CT Police On Hunt For Man Accused Of Stealing From Windham County Store

Police in Windham County are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say shoplifted from a store in Putnam. 

Connecticut State Troopers say this man stole from a Runnings Store, at 44 Providence Pike, on June 13 in Putnam. They ask anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators.
Josh Lanier
Connecticut State Troopers were called to the Runnings Store, at 44 Providence Pike, on June 13 just after 2 p.m. to reports of a theft in progress, authorities said. But the man had run away by the time police arrived. 

Authorities released security video of the man in the hopes someone may recognize him and contact investigators. 

State troopers ask anyone with information about the theft or who can identify the man to contact investigators at 860-779-4900 and reference case number 2300241429.

