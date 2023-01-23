Restaurant Closing Soon In Willimantic After 8 Years: 'Great Relief', Owner Says

A restaurant in Willimantic known for its unique vegan options will soon be taking a sabbatical.

Not Only Juice Marketplace and Kitchen, located in Willimantic at 790 Main St. (Route 66), will be closing at the end of March after eight years, according to a Facebook post from the business.

The restaurant's owner said that after going through personal hardships for more than a year, they came to the conclusion that they had completed what they set out to achieve through the eatery.

"That conclusion has been such a great relief and has allowed me to acknowledge that I am simply done with this project having surpassed every goal that I set for myself and having even navigated a restaurant during a pandemic," the owner said.

The restaurant also expressed gratitude for both everyone who worked and ate there over the years.

"I’m grateful for everyone who participated in my fun quirky project: staff, customers, vendors, and even unsuspecting passersby. It’s been a great 8 years of working tirelessly hard while also laughing (occasionally crying) and listening to good tunes," the owner said in the post, adding, "For now, I will be 'taking a sabbatical.'"

The eatery is known for menu items with creative titles such as "You Had Me At Avocado Toast," "Not Your Father's BLT," and the "Just Beet It Burger."

The restaurant also sells drinks such as the "Purple People Eater," "Strawberry Fields Forever," and "It Takes Three To Mango."

For now, the restaurant's owner said they would take time to focus on family after the closure, but hinted that it would not be a permanent goodbye.

"This isn’t really a goodbye but more of a, we’ll see you later," the eatery's post said.

