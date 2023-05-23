Woman Charged With DUI After Almost Hitting Oncoming Cars In Wilton

The incident took place in Wilton on Friday, May 19 on Ridgefield Road.

Wilton police conducted a traffic stop after receiving a report of a vehicle swerving over the double-yellow line and almost hitting oncoming traffic, said Wilton Police Capt. Gregg Phillipson.

The driver, Northern Westchester resident Cynthia Gleason, age 61, of North Salem, was given a field sobriety test which she failed, Phillipson said.

Gleason was arrested and charged. She was released after posting 10 percent of her $250 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 31 in Stamford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.