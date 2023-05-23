Fair 62°

Woman Charged With DUI After Almost Hitting Oncoming Cars In Wilton

A 61-year-old woman was charged with DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane after allegedly swerving and almost hitting oncoming traffic in Fairfield County.

Cynthia Gleason
Cynthia Gleason Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Wilton on Friday, May 19 on Ridgefield Road.

Wilton police conducted a traffic stop after receiving a report of a vehicle swerving over the double-yellow line and almost hitting oncoming traffic, said Wilton Police Capt. Gregg Phillipson.

The driver, Northern Westchester resident Cynthia Gleason, age 61, of North Salem, was given a field sobriety test which she failed, Phillipson said.

Gleason was arrested and charged. She was released after posting 10 percent of her $250 bond. 

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 31 in Stamford.

