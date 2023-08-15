Wilton Man Found Unconscious Parked In Intersection Charged With DUI At Twice Limit, Police Say

Wilton Police found Brian Dodd, age 36, passed out in the intersection of Linden Tree Road and Wild Wood Drive in a black 2017 Chevy Silverado around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

During an investigation, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from Dodd's breath, an open bottle of vodka was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and several empty vodka bottles were discovered behind the passenger seat of the vehicle, said Capt. Gregg Phillipson of the Wilton Police.

Dodd's blood alcohol level was .2058, more than twice the legal limit of .08, Phillipson said.

Dodd, a Wilton resident, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and released on a $260 bond.

