Unvaccinated, Roaming Dog Attacks Victim, Wilton Owner Charged, Police Say

Erasmo L. Farinas, 52, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant on Monday, Dec. 23, stemming from an incident on Nov. 23, at approximately 4: 30 p.m., according to the Wilton police report. Police say the warrant was issued after his roaming dog or dogs attacked and injured a victim in town.

Police allege Farinas failed to meet several legal requirements for dog ownership and allowed his dogs to roam unsupervised.

Police say Farinas did not have dog/cat rabies vaccinations and was cited for failure to comply with dog ownership requirements (two counts), possession of a vicious/barking dog (two counts), and permitting a vicious dog to roam (two counts).

Farinas posted 7% of his $10,000 bond, amounting to $700. He is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Jan. 3, 2025.

