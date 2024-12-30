Speeding Tesla Driver Charged With DUI In CT: Cops

Leticia Duarte Goncalves was behind the wheel of a black Tesla Model Y heading north on Danbury Road near Old Mill Road at a high rate of speed when police stopped her around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Wilton police said.

Goncalves, 24, failed Standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Chemical testing revealed blood alcohol levels of 0.1289 and 0.1306, both well above the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

She was charged with DUI under C.G.S. 14-227a and speeding under C.G.S. 14-219(b). Goncalves paid 7% of her $300 bond and is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Jan. 10, 2025, at 10 a.m.

The Wilton Police Department reminds residents of the dangers of impaired and reckless driving and urges caution on local roadways.

